Trading Jared Goff pick a major part of Titans’ roster construction

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
Getty Images

The Titans can trace much of their current success to the decision they made before the 2016 NFL draft to trade the first overall pick to the Rams.

The Rams, who drafted Jared Goff, gave the Titans two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two third-round picks in the deal, which also saw the Titans send fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Rams. The Titans made some more trades with those picks they got from the Rams, and in the end acquired five players who are now playing for them in the playoffs: offensive tackle Jack Conklin, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith.

As noted by ESPN, that turned out to be a major part of the Titans’ roster construction. Conklin, Henry, Davis and Smith are all starters, and although Johnson isn’t a starter, he’s a contributor who has played in all 18 games for the Titans this season.

Trading down ended up being a great move by the Titans, although it’s worth noting that the Titans made the trade for the wrong reason: They thought they didn’t need a quarterback because they believed Marcus Mariota was their long-term franchise quarterback. As it turned out, benching Mariota for Ryan Tannehill was necessary to get to the AFC Championship Game. But even if the Titans were wrong about Mariota, they made the right call when they traded down in the 2016 draft.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Trading Jared Goff pick a major part of Titans’ roster construction

  1. Trading down for multiple picks almost always is the right move. The draft is a crapshoot, so it’s usually better to have more picks than less, no matter where the picks are.

  2. Um i disagree. Falling into a QB who was written off is the reason they are where they are. If Mariota was still at the helm they wouldn’t have come close to making the playoffs. Kind of like the Patriots knew what they were getting with the 199th pick several years ago? Dumb luck is what it is.

  4. I wouldn’t call that a great haul for what they traded. Outside of Henry, who they still probably would have gotten, none of those guys are pillars of a team. They’re mostly okay role pieces (since Conklin has never returned to his rookie form), and Davis is a bust. They should have gotten much better players for where they were picking.

  5. Instead of slamming them for picking Mariotta, how about giving them credit for hedging by grabbing Tannehill and then having the guts to put him in?? Everyone in the world would have picked Mariotta where they did. He was the highest rated at the position and it fit a need. Things don’t work out sometimes. The dig is unnecessary. There are a lot of Teams that think they have their franchise QB only to be proven wrong. Give the Titans credit for adjusting on the fly and being a game away from the SB. Most teams remain in QB purgatory unable to get out of the 6-10 to 8-8 cycle of mediocrity.

  7. emac40 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:53 am
    Instead of slamming them for picking Mariotta, how about giving them credit for hedging by grabbing Tannehill and then having the guts to put him in?? Everyone in the world would have picked Mariotta where they did. He was the highest rated at the position and it fit a need. Things don’t work out sometimes. The dig is unnecessary. There are a lot of Teams that think they have their franchise QB only to be proven wrong. Give the Titans credit for adjusting on the fly and being a game away from the SB. Most teams remain in QB purgatory unable to get out of the 6-10 to 8-8 cycle of mediocrity.
    —————

    Titans were 9-7. Lucky to slip into the playoffs. Tannehill has thrown for less than 200 yards total in the playoff games. Stop Henry and the Titans are done. Put as many in the box as needed.

  8. The thought that the draft is a crapshoot is simply incorrect. Such thinking is an insult to all of the hard work that front office personnel and coaches put into player evaluation, as well as the expertise and experience of the evaluators.

    Non-experts see the well known busts and extrapolate those the overall process. In reality, the great majority of draft picks work out exactly as the evaluators predicted.

  9. emac40 says:
    Give the Titans credit for adjusting on the fly and being a game away from the SB. Most teams remain in QB purgatory unable to get out of the 6-10 to 8-8 cycle of mediocrity.

    LOL. They were 9-7. Henry and that D is just smokin hot at the right time. This is the 2017 Jags all over again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!