USC left tackle Austin Jackson declares for draft

USC left tackle Austin Jackson announced his decision to forgo his final season to enter the NFL Draft.

“To the amazing Trojan alumni and friends that I have met on my journey these past three years. I want to thank you for being a wonderful part of my college memories,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “The bond of the Trojan Family is for life! With that shared, I will be forgoing my senior year to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

Jackson contributed on special teams as a freshman while backing up Toa Lobendahn before becoming a starter as a sophomore. Jackson started 25 games at left tackle.

He won the team’s John McKay Award for the most competitive spirit in 2018.