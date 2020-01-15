Washington announces 16 members of their coaching staff

Getty Images

Washington filled the highest-profile spots on their coaching staff shortly after hiring Ron Rivera as their new head coach and they announced 16 more members of the staff on Tuesday.

Some of the names have been reported in the past, including quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and wide receivers coach Jim Hostler. They join running backs coach Randy Jordan, the lone offensive holdover from the 2019 staff, on an offensive staff that will be working under coordinator Scott Turner.

Tight ends coach Pete Hoener, offensive line coach John Matsko, assistant wide receivers coach Drew Terrell and assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton round out the offensive staff.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will be working with defensive backs coach Chris Harris, defensive line coach Sam Mills III, linebackers coach Steve Russ, assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers and assistant defensive line coach Brent Vieselmeyer.

Ben Jacobs will be the assistant special teams coach under Nick Kaczor. Luke Del Rio and Todd Storm will be offensive quality control coaches while Vincent Rivera will be the defensive quality control coach.

Hoener, Hostler, Matsko, Terrell, Storm, Russ, Rodgers and Mills were all on Rivera’s final Panthers staff. Jacobs and Wharton were on that staff and also played for the Panthers. Vincent Rivera worked for the Panthers the last two years and has the added connection of being the boss’ nephew.