Alvin Kamara named to Pro Bowl, giving Saints an 11th all-star

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2020, 5:21 PM EST
Getty Images

The Saints have added an 11th player to the Pro Bowl, increasing the franchise record.

Running back Alvin Kamara will join teammates Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Deonte Harris, Wil Lutz, Drew Brees, Terron Armstead, Jared Cook, Andrus Peat and Larry Warford. Cook, Peat and Warford also were injury replacements.

The NFL announced the addition of Kamara to the NFC team Thursday.

Kamara will replace Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, according to Amie Just of The Times-Picayune.

Kamara, a third-round choice in 2017, now is a three-time Pro Bowler.

He had 171 carries for 797 yards and five touchdowns and caught 81 passes for 533 yards and a touchdown.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Alvin Kamara named to Pro Bowl, giving Saints an 11th all-star

  1. And still couldn’t get it done.

    I don’t want to hear about how Drew Brees is the GOAT. He is definitely an all time top tier QB, and has suffered through some bad teams, but when he’s gotten great teams, there have been way way too many letdowns.

  2. And still no Aaron Jones. Packers still playing with only two pro bowlers. Guess if you have too many you get beat out.

  3. Kamara getting in by name only. He had an ok year, nothing great. His stats were similar to Ronald Jones.

    He wouldn’t have even been in the top 12 AFC runningbacks.

    All of the following had better years than Kamara.
    McCaffrey
    Elliott
    Jones
    Carson
    Cook
    Sanders
    Drake
    Barkley

  6. Brees didn’t miss a routine tackle on Stefon Diggs two years ago, isn’t a referee, and can’t block for himself while he tries to throw the football. He’s not accountable for the entire defense not being able to tackle Marshawn Lynch on his beastquake run, and he does not cover TEs like Roman Harper was supposed to do against Vernon Davis in 2011. He’s played winning football in all but maybe one playoff game out of 14. He can’t win the games by himself.

  8. …He’s played winning football in all but maybe one playoff game out of 14. He can’t win the games by himself.

    ———————–

    That argument works both ways. Brees also didn’t recover the onside kick or pick six Peyton Manning in the super bowl. Nor did he pick Brett Favre in the NFC title game.

    Drew Brees is a hall of famer, but he’s still a .500 QB in the playoffs. His career is much like that of Dan Marino, only Brees won his super bowl appearance.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!