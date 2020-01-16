Alvin Kamara named to Pro Bowl, giving Saints an 11th all-star

Getty Images

The Saints have added an 11th player to the Pro Bowl, increasing the franchise record.

Running back Alvin Kamara will join teammates Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Deonte Harris, Wil Lutz, Drew Brees, Terron Armstead, Jared Cook, Andrus Peat and Larry Warford. Cook, Peat and Warford also were injury replacements.

The NFL announced the addition of Kamara to the NFC team Thursday.

Kamara will replace Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, according to Amie Just of The Times-Picayune.

Kamara, a third-round choice in 2017, now is a three-time Pro Bowler.

He had 171 carries for 797 yards and five touchdowns and caught 81 passes for 533 yards and a touchdown.