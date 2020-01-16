Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham over alleged battery on police officer

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is potentially in legal trouble over an incident that took place in LSU’s locker room after Monday night’s national championship game.

Video appears to show Beckham slap the butt of a police officer who was in LSU’s locker room. NOLA.com reports that New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant accusing Beckham of simple battery in connection with the incident.

The report said authorities originally wanted Beckham charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, but a judge denied that request.

Beckham, who played at LSU, was celebrating with the team on the field and in the locker room after they won the national championship. Beckham has already been under scrutiny over potentially breaking NCAA rules by handing cash to players, but this legal scrutiny is potentially much more problematic for him.

After Beckham appeared to slap the officer, the officer turned around and exchanged words with Beckham, but he was not arrested at the time.