Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham over alleged battery on police officer

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2020, 12:06 PM EST
Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is potentially in legal trouble over an incident that took place in LSU’s locker room after Monday night’s national championship game.

Video appears to show Beckham slap the butt of a police officer who was in LSU’s locker room. NOLA.com reports that New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant accusing Beckham of simple battery in connection with the incident.

The report said authorities originally wanted Beckham charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, but a judge denied that request.

Beckham, who played at LSU, was celebrating with the team on the field and in the locker room after they won the national championship. Beckham has already been under scrutiny over potentially breaking NCAA rules by handing cash to players, but this legal scrutiny is potentially much more problematic for him.

After Beckham appeared to slap the officer, the officer turned around and exchanged words with Beckham, but he was not arrested at the time.

67 responses to “Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham over alleged battery on police officer

  6. Why did they even allow OBJ in the locker room? He’s bad news. And it may have been only a slap on the butt, but most sain people aren’t going to do it to a cop. Odell is an idiot.

  7. Is this really worthy of an arrest warrant? If Odell wasn’t Odell, and the police officer wasn’t a police officer, would this be prosecuted?

  11. OBJ is clearly an idiot, but come on, there’s gotta be a better use of taxpayer time/money than spending effort prosecuting this

  12. The Browns better be monitoring this and devising a course of action.
    They don’t need OBJ morphing into AB.

  13. Why was he even in the locker room? He has to be the center of attention, this is why he will never be great and be know more for his idiotic actions vs his playing.

  15. I saw the video. It was stupid of OBJ to slap a cop’s butt, however this hardly seemed like a criminal act. This was a celebration. And it’s a locker room. I am troubled that “authorities originally wanted Beckham charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, but a judge denied that request.” To me, that says they are out to get OBJ. I am not at all a fan of him. But this seems stupid. Go on with your day.

  17. Oh please! I am neither a Beckham fan or LSU fan but lighten up… this overreaction is one of the many reasons people have a problem with “Law Enforcement.

  18. When you actually watch the video, first he throws a piece of trash at the cop, then slaps him. what a dirtbag

  23. You cannot put your hands on a police officer, even if you think it’s funny or cute in the locker room. At least a reprimand is in order — more than Freddie ever did.

  26. over reaction but I question LSU officials for letting him near the locker room with his questionable demeanor…..

  29. I don’t know who is more ridiculous in this situation – OBJ for doing that to a cop, or the cops for calling a butt slap “simple battery.” I’ll go with OBJ though.

  30. In the video, it looked like OBJ took offense to the officer’s encounter with one of the LSU players and lit a fuse instead of diffusing the situation. And now he has an arrest warrant. Not a fun way to spend your day, probably. But, what do I know, maybe it’s a lot of fun!

  34. Its great you can be on the field as a former player. Nobody needs you in the locker room Odell. Celebrate on the field with people your age and let the players enjoy their moment.

  35. Alright Stefanski… Make your presence felt… How much discipline can you enforce…? Get rid of the “noise”…

  37. Watch the video. The officer was obviously in a bad mood in doing whatever he was doing, and OBJ decides to slap his butt. Dumb move by OBJ.

  38. If you watch it the entire thing is ridiculous. I’m not a big OBJ fan. But that doesn’t shouldn’t matter.

  43. ForWhomTheBellTrolls says:
    January 16, 2020 at 12:09 pm
    I’m not an OBJ fan, but “assault” for a smack on the caboose? Sheesh….

    ————————————–

    So what you would recommend he be charged with? Slap on the wrist? Apologize, donate money and volunteer for some non-profit organization to raise awareness?

    I just watched the video. Appears OBJ was looking for a confrontation of some kind. He threw something at the officer then looked squarely at the offices behind and slapped it. Backed up like he’s waiting for retaliation or reaction.

  44. ForWhomTheBellTrolls says:
    January 16, 2020 at 12:09 pm
    I’m not an OBJ fan, but “assault” for a smack on the caboose? Sheesh….

    You DO understand that you are not allowed, by law, to touch other people without their consent, don’t you?

  45. you can 1000% guarantee that if it was Joe Burrow or Ed Orgeron who slapped the officer on the butt that video would of went viral as a celebration, and the cop would of asked for a selfie and a signed Jersey.

  46. I know that for these college kids meeting former alumni who are pros is probably very special, but I think this makes the case that maybe cutting off access to the locker room right after the game is good for everyone involved. As for OBJ – its good to be excited about your squad winning the title but you made it all about you instead of them. The cop butt slap is much ado about nothing but maybe the NFL should give you a wrist slap/fine to wake you up to the fact that you are representing the NFL at all times.

  48. Know your environment. You are in a celebratory looker room. He was in there threatening to arrest the LSU players. He needs to look for a new career. He’s not cut out to protect and serve. The cop took his authority too far. His superiors told him to knock it off. This screams “You hurt my ego!” Go find a new career that comes with no authority that he can abuse.

  50. All that talent. All that money. And he is still a loser.

    Any Giants fan that still slams the Giants for trading him are absolute fools.

  51. Ehh, watch the video. I don’t know what he was thinking but he wasn’t caught up in the moment. He waited, reached in and smacked him. He then backpedaled like he was looking for a confrontation or something. Stupid is as stupid does.

  52. On one hand, it is a locker room, butt slaps happen. On the other hand, its Da Browns. The cash thing is just plain stoopid on OBJ’s part.

  54. While I respect officers of the law, I watched the video and felt that this whole thing is idiotic and an absolute waste of time to bring before a judge. What I want to know is this: what were the officers doing in the locker room in the first place? One would think they would have more important tasks to conduct, like stadium and fan security. Not gathered in a stadium locker room hovering over players spouting off about the possibility of being arrested and fined for smoking a victory cigar.

  56. This is the kind of situation that makes everybody look like a fool

    LSU officials for allowing OBJ to take the spotlight off the kids who honestly deserve it.

    OBJ for just being OBJ.

    And the NOPD for an obvious overreaction, at least with their charge.

    I’d rather just be feigning outrage over cigar smoke in the locker room.

  57. what a publicity hound and loser. Dude is a sideshow who can catch but definitely not worth the drama. Suspend him for acting the fool.

  58. Watch the video of the incident. This wasn’t a celebratory “good game” slap on the butt. It looked more like a disrespectful “I’m OBJ and I can do what I want” slap on the butt. His criminal charge is extremely minor. The terminology makes it seem serious, but it isn’t.

  60. He slapped a cop. Of course that is assault. He needs to be dealt with and i would gladly ask you to use my tax money to take care of him. Thank you for not letting him get away with it.

  61. It doesn’t sound like a big deal, but if you watch the video, you can see OBJ is trying to act like a big man and show off at the officer’s expense. I read all the time about young people that claim the police don’t treat them fairly. But I think maybe they don’t know how to show respect for the police and then they blame the police when they are held accountable.

  64. I’m surprised by all the comments saying this is an overreaction. So you’d all be alright with OBJ smacking you or any of your family members on the behind, huh? Cop or not, who does he think he is? Keep your filthy hands to yourself. He absolutely deserves to be prosecuted for this. The fact that it’s an officer just makes it a harsher penalty because he is showing he thinks he can do whatever he wants. I don’t know what planet the rest of you and OBJ are on but most of us don’t want people putting their hands on us.

  66. as a police officer, i can tell you why it happened. While petty, an officer in the LSU Locker room asked players to not/stop smoking. the police officer walked behind a lineman and odell got behind hi then slapped the officer. even if he was drunk, it WAS petty. BUT, who is to say odel didnt do something before the video was shot? either way..it is what it is.

    No, its not an assault, its a battery (physical contact)

