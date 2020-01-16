Art Rooney II: Steelers comfortable with Mason Rudolph as backup

Getty Images

The Steelers’ offense struggled all season, whether in the two games started by Ben Roethlisberger, the eight games started by Mason Rudolph or the six games started by Devlin Hodges. But heading into the 2020 season, the Steelers feel good about where they are.

That’s the word from Steelers President Art Rooney II, who said on Wednesday that with Roethlisberger expected to be good to go, the Steelers expect Rudolph to return to his No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

“I think as we sit here today, we are all comfortable with Mason being our backup,” Rooney said. “Speaking of unusual seasons, he had an unusual season. He had to deal with some unusual circumstances, including injuries and everything else. I think it was an experience for him . . . the old story, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Hopefully it is that kind of situation for him. I think we are all pretty comfortable with Mason coming back as our backup and being a guy who can continue to develop.”

The Steelers went 5-3 in games Rudolph started, but he struggled at times and was benched for Devlin Hodges at one point, before Hodges was benched and Rudolph got the job back. It’s hard to see how the Steelers could be all that confident in Rudolph again, but there may not be a better backup quarterback out there.