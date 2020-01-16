Bengals coaches already impressed by Joe Burrow

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2020, 6:48 AM EST
Getty Images

The Bengals are on the clock, and there’s a widespread assumption that they’ll be more than a little interested in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

And they don’t mind acknowledging it.

He definitely checks off a lot of boxes early on in the evaluation process,” quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt told Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website. “He obviously looks like a very intriguing guy.”

They don’t know at the moment whether he’ll show up for the Senior Bowl next week (in any capacity), but they’ve already done the prep work on him, with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan saying he’s already watched every snap of LSU’s offense.

Callahan described the Heisman winner as being “as advertised.”

“He’s got natural pocket feel. He feels it,” Callahan said. “It seems like he never takes his eyes off down the field. He extends the play really, really well. He’s a lot faster than you might assume when you see him running away from all those SEC guys. He’s got incredible up-field accuracy. The ball hardly ever hits the ground in a game, which is rare. He just naturally puts the ball in places where those guys can make plays.”

Burrow threw a ridiculous 60 touchdowns last year, against just six interceptions. The Bengals, as you may have noticed, did not have such great success (18 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions), but the concepts are familiar.

“We’ve got a lot of similarities with their pass game. A lot of NFL offenses do,” Callahan said of LSU. “He ran a lot of elements of what they did in New Orleans. Getting guys in space. Getting people in matchups. You see a lot of pro passing concepts in their offense and they did a really good job. But they are things that you see around the league. It’s all things that fit very well with what we do and a lot of people do.”

And unlike the rest of the league, the Bengals have first crack at him.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Bengals coaches already impressed by Joe Burrow

  3. It’s a pity that a real talent like Burrow will be stuck at a loser franchise like Cincy. As long as Mike Brown is the owner, it’ll be hard for that team to accumulate much talent overall and become a winner. Brown is too cheap, which is one of the reasons why the Bengals have been so bad for so long. I wish Burrow the best, but it’ll be a surprise if he’s able to actually take the Cincinnati franchise anywhere. It would be nice to see the Bengals become a viable franchise one day.

  4. At the beginning of the season the so called experts were predicting that the dolphins were tanking and it was a black mark on the NFL. Were are these people now that we know the Bengals tanked by sitting Dalton?

  5. Burrows is worthy of all the praise. Surprised no one has mentioned he is only 6″1′. Even though that has not hurt Brews or Wilson.

  6. why waste months of endless talk about it, get a contract worked out and sign him up. then get to work on extensions til free agency arrives.

  7. Or they’re just talking him up for a trade of a ton of draft picks… seriously, there’s absolutely no point in believing what anyone says about their draft plans in January.

  11. I’ve been a Bengals fan since they were founded and they certainly deserve a lot of the negative stereotypes; but since Dalton arrived, people have constantly refused to allow that he was any good at all, calling him ‘average’ or ‘game manager’ etc, noting that he may not lose games for them, but he can’t win any on his own. This more than anything is the reason that they’ve been criticized for not advancing in the playoffs. So why now, when they have a chance to get someone really special, does everyone assume that the Bengals would just screw it up? It’s also odd to keep bringing up the Eli Manning situation; what is the other ‘ideal’ situation that Burrow would be shooting for? He’s an Ohio guy, from 3 hours east of Cincinnati; and he’s a perfect match for Taylor and why they hired him. Just let them draft him; they have Jonah Williams next year too and likely a much improved OL; it’ll work out.

  13. Jessica Brock says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:17 am
    Burrows is worthy of all the praise. Surprised no one has mentioned he is only 6″1′. Even though that has not hurt Brews or Wilson

    He’s listed at 6’4”?

  14. Burrows is 6’4”. He can have a long career if he’s on a decent team. Doesn’t have to roll out every play to see his receivers.

  15. If the Bengals were smart, they’ll trade down and get more picks. They can look for a QB next year. The need for one now isn’t so great.

  18. Mike Brown will trade the pick or get another Wide Receiver. He isn’t going to pay anyone 1st round QB money, his head would explode!

  21. I think the NFl should do a lottery a week before of the draft with the top 10 worst teams. That way A) teams won’t tank at the end of season, and B) it’s possible a bad, BUT not AWFUL team could get the top pick. I don’t think we should be rewarding bad teams EVERY year.

  22. My Phins won two useless meaningless games at the end of the year and now they will stay mediocre. At the end of the day it wasn’t worth trading Minkah and Tunsil if they didn’t land a franchise QB.

  24. Most of today’s successful teams have gone through losing stretches. Cincy has had poor luck with high drafted quarterbacks, which has done them in. I think Burrow may finally get them to a consistent contender level.

  26. Welcome to Andy Dalton 2.0. Play well enough to contend for playoffs, get a cap-space eating contract, and settle in as about the 10th or 12th best QB in the league.

  30. Whether its Burrow or someone else, whoever the Bengals take if they don’t trade down should refuse to play for that chronically terrible franchise. As mentioned above by another commenter, he should do what Eli did and force a trade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!