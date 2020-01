Getty Images

The Bengals are hiring Al Golden as their new linebackers coach, NFL Media reports.

The Lions dismissed Golden after the season.

He served two seasons as the Lions’ tight ends coach and two years as the Lions’ linebackers coach. That stands as his only NFL experience.

Golden, 50, was Temple’s head coach from 2006-10 and the head coach of the University of Miami from 2011-15.

Golden replaces Jim Haslett, whom Zac Taylor let go at the end of the season.