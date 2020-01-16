Browns will interview Andrew Berry on Friday

Getty Images

The Browns will interview Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry for its General Manager job Friday, Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports.

The team also has an interview scheduled for Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort set for Friday.

Berry, 32, spent three years as the Browns’ vice president of player personnel from 2016-2018. He reportedly remains a favorite of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

Berry worked with the Colts from 2009-15, starting as a scouting assistant before being promoted to pro scout and then pro scouting coordinator.

He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science.

The Browns fired General Manager John Dorsey and coach Freddie Kitchens after the season. They have hired Kevin Stefanski to replace Kitchens.