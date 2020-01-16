Cowboys hire Al Harris to work with secondary

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy has hired most of his staff, but he still has a handful of openings to fill.

The new Cowboys coach confirmed several hires Thursday, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and special teams coordinator John Fassel.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Al Harris has joined the staff, too, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the team still is working through specific roles for Maurice Linguist and Harris, who was an assistant with the Chiefs from 2013-18.

Harris played for the Packers from 2003-10.

Leon Lett has a chance to remain with the team, having served as a defensive assistant/defensive tackles coach with the Cowboys since 2011. Lett will interview with the defensive staff, McCarthy said.