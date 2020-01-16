Derrick Henry: I get in a rhythm the more carries I get

Getty Images

The Titans have kept their season alive by winning their last three games and running back Derrick Henry has had a lot to do with those victories.

Henry’s had at least 32 touches in each of those three wins and it is hard to imagine that the Titans are going to be deviating from that course when they face the Chiefs this Sunday. On Thursday, Henry said that approach suits him just fine.

“I think I get in a rhythm the more carries I get,” Henry said on Thursday. “I get a better feel for the game as the game goes on.”

Henry’s also had a habit of heating up in the latter parts of seasons and the whole package is one that’s been working very well for the Titans. Henry should get all the work he can handle in hopes of keeping the season going just a little bit longer.