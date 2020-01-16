Derrick Henry: I get in a rhythm the more carries I get

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
The Titans have kept their season alive by winning their last three games and running back Derrick Henry has had a lot to do with those victories.

Henry’s had at least 32 touches in each of those three wins and it is hard to imagine that the Titans are going to be deviating from that course when they face the Chiefs this Sunday. On Thursday, Henry said that approach suits him just fine.

“I think I get in a rhythm the more carries I get,” Henry said on Thursday. “I get a better feel for the game as the game goes on.”

Henry’s also had a habit of heating up in the latter parts of seasons and the whole package is one that’s been working very well for the Titans. Henry should get all the work he can handle in hopes of keeping the season going just a little bit longer.

  1. Especially in the second half, the rhythm he mentions also means he’s wearing down the guys trying to tackle him by stiff-arming them and/or running through them.

  3. Raider fan but picking Titans to take it all. Can’t remember seeing Henry run like Earl Cambell. Must be that extra weight he packed on . Go get em boys

  4. This guy is no joke – he is the professionals professional football player – I don’t like the team but I respect his game – he is so unlike most players these days – his playing does all his talking.

    Go Titans! Go Chiefs! Great game awaits!

  5. Derrick Henry: “I get in a rhythm the more carries I get”

    I’m not picking on Derrick Henry, who when healthy is a man among boys on the field. But hasn’t every great runner since the game’s inception — and every TV announcer ever — said the same thing?
    Obviously it’s truth, but hardly a revelation or insight into what makes him him a feared runner, or why he’s been deadly of late, or what we can expect from him and the Titans this weekend (as if we or the Chiefs don’t already know). More on the level of “the team that controls the line of scrimmage will win” kind of obviousness.
    Should be a fun game. Hope it’s a close one. Good luck to both teams.

  7. Depending on how far behind the Titans get, it’ll be all pass and no run! He likely won’t get a fourth quarter carry!

