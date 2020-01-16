Don’t be surprised if LSU must disassociate from OBJ

Getty Images

More than a decade ago, the NCAA ordered USC to disassociate itself from Reggie Bush, who had received improper benefits from a third party while in college. Soon, the NCAA could make a similar decision regarding LSU and OBJ.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., while enjoying sideline and locker room access afforded to him by LSU, was caught on camera handing cash to LSU players — and also slapping the butt of a police officer. After trying to claim (presumably with a straight face) that the money was fake, LSU acknowledged that some of the money may have been real, and that “some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position.”

Beckham is the one who placed those student-athletes in a compromising position. And the lightest possible punishment for which LSU could hope is a mandate that Beckham be banned from any future LSU events.

If that’s the outcome, Beckham surely will be upset. He’ll complain. He’ll say others give money to players, and that he’s being singled out for punishment.

He’s right, but only because he was dumb enough to hand out money in the presence of cameras.

Beckham just can’t help himself. He needs attention. He craves it. And when he’s not getting it for what he does on the football field, he gets it for what he wears on the football field. And when he’s not on the football field, he looks for any opportunity to capture a little fame.

But the fame always must be on his terms. Criticism or scrutiny is met with whining that if someone else had done the same thing, people wouldn’t care.

They care when Beckham does something because he always seems to be doing something aimed at getting everyone to pay attention to him. The NCAA and LSU are paying attention now, and Beckham quite possibly won’t be thrilled with the criticism and scrutiny he eventually will receive.