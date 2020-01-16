Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminates relationship with Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has no team, and for now he has no agent.

Per an NFLPA source, agent Drew Rosenhaus has informed Brown in writing that the relationship between the two men has been terminated, conditionally. The letter, per the source, explains that Rosenhaus will rescind the termination if Brown secures appropriate counseling within the next five days.

No termination of a client-agent relationship becomes official under NFLPA rules until a five-day waiting period has elapsed after the letter initiating the separation.

The goal, according to the source, is to persuade Brown to get the help he needs. If he doesn’t, he’ll have to find a new agent — and perhaps that agent will be able to help him through a stream of issues and challenges culminating in the recent incident with the mother of one or more of his children and Hollywood, Florida police.

Some have wondered over the past year whether Brown has gotten bad advice. The more accurate characterization may be that he has refused to heed the advice he has received. Rosenhaus, by all appearances, hopes that the termination letter will get Brown to obtain the assistance needed to result in him changing his ways, regarding topics like his interactions with family members and his use of social media.