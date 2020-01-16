Everyone practices for Packers on Thursday

Getty Images

The Packers had full attendance at Thursday’s practice and all members of the 53-man roster got on the field for the workout.

Green Bay only had one player miss practice for medical reasons on Wednesday and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (illness) was feeling well enough on Thursday to be a limited participant in the session. Allison caught one pass for 11 yards in last Sunday’s win.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant and tight end Jimmy Graham sat out Wednesday for non-injury reasons. Grant fully participated on Thursday while Graham worked in a limited fashion.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga moved from a limited session to full participation, so it looks like he’ll play after an illness caused him to be a late scratch against the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back) and linebacker Preston Smith (ankle) remained limited participants.