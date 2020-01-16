George Kittle set for full practice Thursday

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle sat out of Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, but there’s no concern that he won’t be able to play against the Packers on Sunday.

That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan at Thursday’s press conference. Shanahan said he knew that Kittle’s ankle had some “wear and tear” after the win over the Vikings, but was surprised that he was sore enough to miss practice.

The time off seems to have done Kittle well because Shanahan said he would fully participate in Thursday’s practice. Shanahan added that he doesn’t believe the ankle issue will impact Kittle’s performance this weekend either.

Defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) was the only other 49ers player to miss practice Wednesday. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) was limited.