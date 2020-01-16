George Paton tentatively scheduled to interview with Browns this weekend

Getty Images

The Browns have scheduled interviews with Monti Ossentfort of the Patriots and Andrew Berry of the Eagles for Friday.

They tentatively will interview the third candidate, Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton, over the weekend, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Paton is close with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who was the Vikings offensive coordinator.

Paton just completed his 13th season with the Vikings, but his relationship with Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman goes back even longer.

Paton and Spielman worked on the personnel staffs in Chicago and Miami before joining forces again in Minnesota.

The Browns fired General Manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens at the end of their season. They hired Stefanski as head coach earlier this week and now seek Dorsey’s replacement.