Joe Barry turns down USC to remain with Rams

Getty Images

Joe Barry turned down an offer to become USC’s defensive coordinator to remain with the Rams, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Barry reportedly interviewed for the Rams’ defensive coordinator position last week after the team parted ways with Wade Phillips. The Rams hired Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley as their new defensive coordinator.

Barry, though, has decided to stay on staff.

He has signed a new contract as the team’s associate head coach/linebackers coach, according to Thiry.

Barry has spent the past three seasons on the Rams’ coaching staff. He served as Washington’s defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 and also ran the defense for the Lions in 2007 and 2008.