Joe Brady: The players I coach and people I work with don’t think about my age

Getty Images

The Panthers officially made Joe Brady their offensive coordinator on Thursday and the move continues Brady’s fast rise up the coaching ladder.

Brady was graduate assistant at Penn State in 2016 before moving on to jobs with the Saints and LSU that moved him into position to take his current job. He turned 30 in September and said that his age has never been an issue while he’s been flying through the ranks.

“Look, I’ve prepared for this moment since I got into coaching,” Brady said, via the Panthers website. “I never thought about my age or talked about my age. The players I coach and the people I work with — they’ve never thought about my age as a downfall. They see the work ethic and the preparation and how I approach things. They don’t see 30 years old. They see a guy who is doing everything he can for us to win.”

Sean McVay’s success with the Rams after being hired as their head coach before his 31st birthday makes it easier to believe a young coach can reach players of all ages and the Panthers are banking on Brady being able to push similar buttons in Carolina.