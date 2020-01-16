Lloyd Cushenberry, Jacob Phillips and Saadhiq Charles will enter draft

Getty Images

LSU was prepared for a healthy number of their players to declare for the 2020 draft after winning the national championship and Wednesday was the day for many of them to declare their intentions.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry, linebacker Jacob Phillips and left tackle Saadhiq Charles were part of that group. All three announced their plans on the same day as safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Patrick Queen, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Cushenberry started 28 straight games for the Tigers while Charles missed six games during the 2019 season because of disciplinary reasons. They were both part of a group that won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line unit.

Phillips had 113 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble during his final season at LSU.