Logan Ryan back at practice for Titans

The Titans were missing one player at Wednesday’s practice, but cornerback Logan Ryan‘s absence wasn’t an extended one.

Ryan was out with an illness as the team began on-field preparations for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. He was back on the field on Thursday, however, and that should put him on track to play as long as he continues to feel well in the next few days.

That appears to be the case for most of the team’s key players. They got linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) and wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) back at practice on Wednesday after they missed last Sunday’s win, and both players worked again on Thursday to raise the likelihood that they’re going to play in Kansas City.

A full injury report will be released later on Thursday, but it appears it will show the Titans are about as healthy as a team could hope to be at this point in the season.