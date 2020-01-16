Marshawn Lynch spreading his message, living his words

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch used what could be his final post-game press conference to encourage young players to be financially responsible.’

Specifically, and as only he can say it, he told them to take care of their “chicken.”

Now, he’s minding his own poultry, by creating clothing with the instant catch-phrase.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Lynch has already started selling T-shirts ($39.95) and hoodies ($70) with the “Take Care of ‘Yo Chicken” message through his own website.

It’s clever marketing, but Lynch’s message was a sound one, as he told players that being wise with their money while they’re making it gives them options down the road when the income isn’t the same.

“I’ve been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the [expletive] you want to,” he said after last week’s loss to the Packers. “So I tell y’all right now while y’all in it: Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done you can go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all in it right now, take care of y’all’s bodies, take care of y’all’s chicken, take care of y’all’s mental. Because, look, we ain’t lasting that long.

“I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no more — they’re no longer — so you feel me? Take care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, y’all chicken, so when y’all ready to walk away y’all walk away and you’ll be able to do what y’all want to do.”

Lynch made about $120,000 for his late-season return to the Seahawks, when they signed him out of desperation with all their other running backs hurt. He scored four touchdowns in those three games, so they’d have to consider the investment worth it.

It also gave him a chance to spread his advice, and to put it into practice by capitalizing on the attention.