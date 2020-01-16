“Mixed emotions” for LaFleur family in NFC Championship Game

Getty Images

Denny and Kristi LaFleur are going to the Super Bowl, one way or another.

That might make Sunday a little tricky, however.

The parents of Packers coach Matt LaFleur and 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur will be able to celebrate the result of the NFC Championship Game, while knowing they’re also going to have to console as well.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Matt said of his parents, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It is what it is. It certainly was last time, too. Anybody that knows me knows how much my family means to me — my brother, my parents and my wife and kids. It is an emotional deal, but this is not about us. This is about the Green Bay Packers versus the San Francisco 49ers, two great football teams, with the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

As you’d expect, mom was the one with perspective.

“To get to where they are at is difficult, and they got there and you’ve got to celebrate the accomplishments that they’ve had,” Kristi said. “Somebody is going to lose, but they still need to celebrate what has been accomplished.”

Prior to the November meeting, Matt sent his wife and kids to stay at his brother’s home for a family visit, and joked: “I told [her], ‘Go steal his backpack or something.’”

This time, there’s no visit planned, with Matt acknowledging the higher stakes involved.

“I think there’s a little different vibe,” the Packers coach said. “I’ll just leave it at that. I haven’t really talked to him much at all. It’ll probably be that way for the remainder of the week.”

When it’s over, they can sort out the emotions, as well as the travel plans.