NFL tells teams ” a number of important issues remain to be resolved” in CBA talks

A deal may or may not be coming. Regardless, the two sides are talking about it — even if they aren’t officially talking about it.

On the same day that leaks emerged regarding the NFL Players Association’s assessment of ongoing labor negotiations (specifically, the areas of agreement and the points of contention), the NFL sent a letter to the 32 teams regarding the situation.

Per a league source, the letter to the teams explains that “[a] number of important issues remain to be resolved and we remain committed to the bargaining positions reviewed with you at the December meeting.”

The letter nevertheless explains that “the most constructive approach is not to negotiate publicly but to continue the discussions directly and privately with the union.”

Again, some think there’s a deal to be done. Before it can be done, someone needs to blink on the economics. Or maybe both need to blink a little.