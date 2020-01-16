Packers defense feels regular season loss to 49ers got them on “same page”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2020, 9:03 AM EST
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week that the team’s regular season loss to the 49ers let them know just how good their NFC title game opponents are this season, but that wasn’t the only lesson the team learned in November.

Members of the team’s defense said on Wednesday that the 37-8 loss to the 49ers and the ensuing film study revealed that the unit was not doing a good enough job of communicating with one another. Linebacker Blake Martinez said “it became evident” that different position groups had different views of what they were supposed to be doing from play to play.

The takeaway of that process was that the team began to “overcommunicate” and cornerback Tramon Williams said he believes “we’re a better team” because of the experience.

“We came back to the drawing board, had conversations in meeting rooms, talked about some of the things that we needed to do better, and we really focused on it,” Williams said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We really focused on it. We were giving up too many big plays, and it wasn’t because we were incapable of covering it. It was because the communication wasn’t that great, and we made that a focal point of communicating better. Making sure that we overcommunicated.”

The Packers have allowed 15.6 points per game in the six games since losing to the 49ers and they’ve won all of them, so it seems the lesson learned in that loss has been a valuable one.

15 responses to “Packers defense feels regular season loss to 49ers got them on “same page”

  1. It’s great that the packers realize the 49ers are a very strong team, afterall they had a bad record in 2018 (due to their QB being out the entire year).
    But it’s quite another thing to be able to do anything about it.

    The packers are going to need some luck like a 49ers muffed punt/kickoff that results in a turnover and 7 points. Even that might not be enough. That plus an inopportune Garoppolo pick six could do it.

  2. Some have forgotton that the 49ers offense has to play the Packers defense.

    All we are hearing is how the 49ers defense is the greatest defense in NFL history and the Packers will only score 8 points again. Good luck with that.👍

    The Packers D-Train has something for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense this Sunday.

    “The Packers are going to get blown out and it’s guaranteed.”

    Get your popcorn ready. This is going to be a good one, contrary to popular belief.

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!

    ——-
    Idk where you’re getting all that from. The Niners arent taking the Packers lightly. The media is hyping it up. True fans know that this Packers team is nothing like the one in the regular season. The Niners D has stunk a few games this year, actually. The offense had to pick up the slack. They did play lights out against the Vikings, though. The Niners D is getting healthy at the right time. Remember, the first game the Niners didn’t have Dee Ford or Kwon Alexander and they are both game changers. Nobody is sleeping on the Packers. Should be a good game. Go Niners!

  5. I guess, judging by some Niners fans, they should just cancel this game and hand the NFC title to the Niners.
    I have news for you Niners fans who are so over-confident. The Packers will show up on Sunday.

  7. Hard to predict one game based on what happened in another game.
    When the Ravens took the Rams apart in that Monday night game I swore there was no team in the NFL that could play with them.
    Things change.

  8. “They did play lights out against the Vikings,though.”

    =======

    That isn’t saying much for the Niners. The Packers owned the Vikings twice this season and the Packers D tossed around the Vikings offense like rag dolls in their own house. The Vikings are irrelevant in all of this.

    This Champ game is going to be the 2 best teams in the NFC going at it.

    I do agree with you on one point you made though are most likely the Vikings troll on yet another SN:

    “Should be a good game.” *Will be.👏

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  9. Minnesota was hyping up their defense coming into last week’s game as well. Telling us they were going to be in the backfield all game long. What did Jimmy G do? He passed the ball 8 plays in a row, never got touched and put it in the end zone. Thwn the Niners ran it down their throats in the second half. Not worried about your defense Packers your going against the best O LINE in football.

  10. “It’s a forgone conclusion that Santa Clara will win. Why even play the game?”

    That’s what the Ravens and their fans thought last week, how’d that work out?

  11. I expect the 9ers to win but on any given Sunday any team can win. On paper the 9ers are the better all around team but they don’t play the games on paper.

    There is something about this Packers team. They just seem to find a way to win most weeks. They don’t wow you, they don’t mop the floor (except for the vikings). They just seem to find a way.

    That being said I would be shocked if GB makes the Super Bowl.

  12. 49ers are a complete, four quarters, sixty minutes, football team. In comparison, the Packers appear to be slouches and slackers who depend on a lot of luck in the fourth quarter to rescue them from the claws of defeat. That gameplan worked at home against Seattle, but I’m betting against it working this Sunday in San Fransisco. This game could get ugly for the Packers.

  13. I wouldn’t be so quick to underestimate the Packers. If the Niners are not careful, they could be the sleeping giant that gets slayed. With Rodger’s at the helm, of the 4 teams left, the Packers could be the dark horse. Remember their last Super Bowl win? They slithered in from out of nowhere. The Niners need to tread carefully and be well prepared or they could end up like the Ravens did. Overconfidence is a strange bedfellow.

  14. This game can’t be played soon enough and I promise after the 9ERS WIN on Sunday.

    These same comments will be coming from the same haters on how the AFC representative is going to win.

