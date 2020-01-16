Panthers hire Al Holcomb as defensive run game coordinator

Getty Images

After Luke Kuechly announced his retirement this week, Al Holcomb called it an honor to coach him when he was the linebackers coach in Carolina.

Holcomb won’t be coaching Kuechly in 2020, but he will be back with the Panthers. According to multiple reports, the Panthers are hiring Holcomb to be their defensive run game coordinator.

Holcomb held that title along with linebackers coach in Cleveland in 2019. He was the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals in 2018 under head coach Steve Wilks, who had been the defensive coordinator for the Panthers when both men were on Ron Rivera’s staff.

Holcomb was the Panthers linebackers coach from 2013-2017. Before moving to Carolina, Holcomb was on the Giants staff along with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.