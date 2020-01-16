Panthers hire Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Panthers have plenty of question marks on either side of the ball now, but they at least have their sought-after offensive coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Joe Brady to run new coach Matt Rhule’s offense.

The two have no shared background, but like Rhule, Brady has made a rapid ascent through the coaching ranks.

The 30-year-old just completed his one season at LSU as passing game coordinator, after a two-year stint as a low-level assistant for Sean Payton with the Saints.

But wherever he’s been they’ve put up big numbers, as the Joe Burrow-led offense just carried LSU to a national title, averaging 568.5 yards and 48.4 points per game. Burrow produced 65 touchdowns (60 passing), setting records.

Of course, there’s no way of knowing what Brady has to work with at the moment. They have some interesting parts in Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, but because of the uncertainty about quarterback Cam Newton‘s future, it’s hard to know what a realistic expectation this year will be.