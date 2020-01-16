Panthers hire Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 16, 2020, 9:33 AM EST
Getty Images

The Panthers have plenty of question marks on either side of the ball now, but they at least have their sought-after offensive coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Joe Brady to run new coach Matt Rhule’s offense.

The two have no shared background, but like Rhule, Brady has made a rapid ascent through the coaching ranks.

The 30-year-old just completed his one season at LSU as passing game coordinator, after a two-year stint as a low-level assistant for Sean Payton with the Saints.

But wherever he’s been they’ve put up big numbers, as the Joe Burrow-led offense just carried LSU to a national title, averaging 568.5 yards and 48.4 points per game. Burrow produced 65 touchdowns (60 passing), setting records.

Of course, there’s no way of knowing what Brady has to work with at the moment. They have some interesting parts in Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, but because of the uncertainty about quarterback Cam Newton‘s future, it’s hard to know what a realistic expectation this year will be.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Panthers hire Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

  2. Guy was an assistant to the assistant last year and NOT the OC this year. He had a qb that had the best season in college football history and even though LSU backed up the brinks truck he jumps ship. Him and Rhule always looking for the next payday but this 30 year old dealing with the men in the nfl is going to be a mess!

  3. Copy cat league indeed. Now someone needs to hire the guy that cut Joe Burrow hair and anyone that has ever had lunch with Joe Burrow. I don’t know whether to call it the Sean McVay effect or The NFL never learns from their past mistakes effect.

    He was the 8th best QB prospect coming out of high school. His rise to being #1 prospect wasn’t like anyone parted the red sea. I congratulate Joe. It’s great for him. I feel like others are going to piggy back his success.

  4. This is a risky move. It would have been even riskier if the roster wasn’t in flux at key positions like QB. McCaffrey will carry this guy along with the rest of the offense until a new QB, WR#2, and WR#3 emerge.

  5. Its going to take until the next coaching staff comes on for this team to be any good. This bunch of college minor league greenhorns arent going to do anything in the NFL. And they are in a complete rebuild.

  6. Joe Brady is an unassuming individual, a thoughtful coach, and a person who can relate to those incoming players who were raised in this internet infused world. As opposed to other (older) coaches who are all “old school”, Joe Brady can bridge the gap between different philosophies. He is a great hire not just because of his meteoric rise, but also because he infuses new blood into a stale offensive system.

  9. Let’s see how good a coach he is without all world players skill players.

    Oops another thought how is he gonna beat the saints when he runs the saints offense?

    The key to winning is the division and if the team that owns you knows the plays as well as you good luck.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!