PFT’s championship game picks

The postseason is rocketing toward a crescendo, and MDS enjoys a one-game lead with three to play because someone (i.e., me) foolishly believed the Vikings would beat the 49ers — and failed to surrender to the gut feeling that the Titans would beat the Ravens.

This week, we disagree on one game. Which gives me a chance to forge a tie heading into the Super Bowl.

Titans at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Titans have a path to victory in this game, and it’s similar to their path to victory in the regular season: An efficient day for Ryan Tannehill, a lot of yards for Derrick Henry, and some special teams breaks going their way. But I don’t see that as the most likely path. More likely, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense proves it just has too much firepower for the Titans to stop, and Tennessee’s run-first game plan proves not to put enough points on the board. Kansas City is going to the Super Bowl.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Titans 17.

Florio’s take: The Titans narrowly beat the Chiefs in Week 10, but Tennessee should have been blown out. In his first game back from a knee injury, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was slower than he is now, which made him less dynamic as a thrower. He still generated more than 400 passing yards, and he’ll likely do it again. Will the Chiefs be able to stop Derrick Henry? If they can build enough of a lead, yes, because the Titans will have to abandon the run, at some point.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Titans 24.

Packers at 49ers

MDS’s take: This game wasn’t close in the regular season, and I don’t think it’s going to be close in the postseason, either. The 49ers’ defense is going to shut down Aaron Rodgers, and although Aaron Jones will have a decent game on the ground, that won’t be enough. The 49ers will take an early lead, their defense will protect it, and the running game will grind out the clock in the fourth quarter as San Francisco gets back to the Super Bowl.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 28, Packers 13.

Florio’s take: The 37-8 victory in Week 12 becomes a ball and chain for the 49ers this time around. Despite the margin, the game turned sharply against the Packers during a first half that featured dumb penalties, a very untimely fumble, a misguided decision to run from shotgun formation on fourth and one while down by only 10 points, and horrendous clock management near the end of the second quarter. If it’s a lot closer than 23-0 when the third quarter starts on Sunday, the Packers will have a very real chance to win — especially since Aaron Rodgers is keenly aware of his football mortality and Jimmy Garoppolo has the potential to make a critical mistake in crunch time. If the Packers can weather the early storm, they can steal a Super Bowl appearance late, setting up  rematch of what was called at the time the AFL-NFL World Championship Game to cap the NFL’s 100th season.

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, 49ers 21.

  1. Interesting nugget- Aaron Rodgers is 17-41 when facing a team on a winning streak (including playoffs). I’ll take the 49ers.

  2. Titans 24 Chiefs 23 Titans play clock killer to keep Mahomes off the field with Henry. 49ers 31 Packers 20 49ers light the Packers up again with the passing game and turnovers from Rodgers.

  3. I love a good upset in the conference championships, but I don’t see Green Bay’s defense stopping SF very often. As for the Titans, I think they have a much better chance at beating KC, but I don’t think that happens either.

    KC vs. SF in the Super Bowl. But man I’d love to see TN in there….

  5. I think Florio might have hit on the key to this game. What would be a better story in the NFL’s 100th season than a rematch of the first Super Bowl? If the game is at all close, the Packers will win because that’s what has been decided.

  7. Why are most people not picking the Titans? Henry is going to run all over that defense. When these wild card teams get hot, many of them stay hot all the way to the super bowl. If the defense can shut down Lamar Jackson, they’re more than capable of doing the same to Mahomes.

  11. Teams don’t usually get as many favorable calls in the playoffs as they do in the regular season. This works against my Packers. But what really hurts is that we’re not playing in greene bay where we really get home field refferential treatment.

    We need the 49ers to have an off game and our Pakres need to play their best game.

  12. The Kansas City is palpable. They HAVE to win this game. Tennessee on the other hand, loose and free with nothing to lose. I can sense a classic costly Andy Reid playoff/game management blunder

  15. There is no way the Chiefs go to a Super Bowl. If a meteor has to strike Kansas City of it the celebrity performing at half time chooses that moment to reveal himself as the Antichrist, then so be it. Both of those events are more plausible than Andy Reid or the Chiefs alone qualifying for the Big Game.

    And the Titans have twice upset the Chiefs in recent history. I realize Mahomes is Mahomes and that the Titans really don’t have anyone at that position, but still …

    And while no one detests the Packers more than I do (ugh gross), I think this is one of those games where a lopsided regular season win gets turned on its head. In 2010 the 14-2 Patriots has beaten Blutarsky’s Jets 45-3 just a few weeks before dropping the divisional round game to those same Jets 28-21. This upcoming game has that smell to it.

    So I see the gritty visitors from the cow towns prevailing.

    Titans vs Packers in one of the least sexy shredders in recent Big Game history.

  19. Jimmy Garoppolo has the potential to make a critical mistake in crunch time.
    ——-
    You’ve been saying this all year. He throws picks, yes. He has not thrown a pick when the game on the line. As a matter of fact, he’s lead this team to a few game winning drives. Keep hating on Jimmy G. 22-5 as a starter.

  20. One thing that isn’t mentioned in all the talk regarding the first game between the Titans and Chiefs is that not only did the chiefs lose that game because of a series of uncharacteristic mishaps in the last few minutes, they also controlled the time of possession during that game, even though Henry had like 180 yards. If they can avoid those boneheaded mistakes like the botched field goal and fumbles recovered for 6pts, and play the same game they played last time they should win. It will be a fight for sure, Titans are coming to play, but I think KC has the advantage at every position outside of RB.

  21. The Ravens squandered six possessions with turnovers and turnovers on downs yet still rolled up 530 yards on an average at best Titans defense. The Chiefs won’t make the same mistake, they’ll win by at least two possessions.

  22. 49ers over Packers – 49ers are better built with more coaching experience for high pressure games like this.

    I love that the AFC has finally stepped up and offers 2 really good teams that could go either way…
    I’d love to see Andy Reid finally get over the hump but also I like to see the Titans pull out a win with old school running game and good clock management…

    Titans over Chiefs – Titans keep proving they are the underdog only because of being underestimated!

  23. GB vs KC. That’s what Roger and the league offices want. It’s fitting end to the 100 years celebration. Niners fans, it doesn’t matter if you’re team is better, the refs will make sure the Packers get it. Take it from us Saints fans. Also it’s amazing that Bill Vonovich who was part of that controversial call last year is going to referee the SB. That further shows how corrupt the NFL has become. He should have been fired for what he did.

  24. A clock killer vs a fast offense.
    #24 pass def vs #5 pass off
    #3 rush off vs #26 rush def

    2 opportunistic defenses… but Tannehill will not throw the ball and that will be the difference.
    Remember when we said the Ravens had too many weapons?
    27-24 Titans on the last drive.

  26. unbridledsexy says:
    January 16, 2020 at 12:31 pm
    One thing that isn’t mentioned in all the talk regarding the first game between the Titans and Chiefs is that not only did the chiefs lose that game because of a series of uncharacteristic mishaps in the last few minutes, they also controlled the time of possession during that game, even though Henry had like 180 yards. If they can avoid those boneheaded mistakes like the botched field goal and fumbles recovered for 6pts, and play the same game they played last time they should win. It will be a fight for sure, Titans are coming to play, but I think KC has the advantage at every position outside of RB.

    ——————–

    I see youre glossing over the refs giving the Chiefs a fumble recovery even though Tannehill literally recovered his own fumble. Time of possession? With the battering ram that is Derrick Henry, you think you win TOP again? I think the Chiefs win but this game will be much tougher than Chiefs fans want to admit. You’re passing game is better than ours, we’re better pretty much every where else.

  28. The chance of seeing KC lose was last week. They will not take the Titans lightly. It is hard to beat the same team twice. This time it is in KC. I just cannot see them lose. That’s probably why they will lol. SF-KC in the Superbowl. KC should win it all

  29. And while no one detests the Packers more than I do (ugh gross), I think this is one of those games where a lopsided regular season win gets turned on its head. In 2010 the 14-2 Patriots has beaten Blutarsky’s Jets 45-3 just a few weeks before dropping the divisional round game to those same Jets 28-21. This upcoming game has that smell to it.

    Those same pats had also lost to the Jets in week 2 28-14 and the Clowns 34-14. They weren’t legit

