Quinton Jefferson having foot surgery

Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s loss, and he’s getting it fixed so he’s ready before free agency.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones suffered a Jones fracture, and will get surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson.

The recovery time is estimated at eight weeks, which is important for the 26-year-old.

He’s set for unrestricted free agency in March, and he’s coming off a solid season. He started 12 games for the Seahawks, and had two sacks in the playoff win over the Eagles.