Report: Eagles interested in James Urban for offensive coordinator

The Eagles need a new offensive coordinator and they’re reportedly considering a coach who was on Andy Reid’s staff when Reid was coaching in Philadelphia.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is interested in Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban. Urban has spent the last two seasons in that role and has spent a lot of time working with Lamar Jackson while making back-to-back trips to the postseason.

Urban was on the Eagles staff from 2004-2010 and moved from assistant to the head coach to quarterbacks coach before moving on to a job in Cincinnati.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Urban overlapped on the Eagles staff for two years.