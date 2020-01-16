Report: Panthers interview Ben McAdoo, Mike McCoy for assistant coach roles

Getty Images

A couple of former NFL head coaches are on the radar for jobs of Matt Rhule’s staff in Carolina.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers have interviewed former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and that former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy is meeting with the team on Thursday. There’s no word about a specific role on the staff with Joe Brady already on hand as the offensive coordinator.

McAdoo was fired by the Giants with four games to play in the 2017 season after posting a 13-15 record. He has not coached for anyone over the last two seasons.

McCoy went 27-37 with the Chargers before being fired at the end of the 2016 season. He was also 1-1 in the postseason. McCoy was hired as the Broncos offensive coordinator the next year, but was fired during the season. He rebounded by landing the same job with the Cardinals in 2018 only to suffer the same fate as Arizona’s offense failed to ignite.