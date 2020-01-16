Browns to interview Monti Ossenfort for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Browns have added another name to the list of candidates for their General Manager job.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort for the vacancy. The Browns fired John Dorsey after the end of the regular season.

Ossenfort’s name has come up during other G.M. searches, but he has not interviewed for a position. The Texans wanted to speak to him before hiring Brian Gaine two years ago, but the Patriots blocked the meeting from taking place. His contract is believed to be expiring, which leaves no obstacle for teams interested in bringing him in for a conversation.

Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Eagles vice president Andrew Berry are also options that the Browns are considering for the G.M. position.