Titans haven’t tried a field goal since Week 15

The Titans signed kicker Greg Joseph ahead of Week 16 of the regular season because Ryan Succop was headed to injured reserve and the team’s field goal kicking had been subpar all season.

Joseph hasn’t done anything to lift the team’s percentage, but he hasn’t hurt it either. The Titans have not kicked a field goal in their last four games.

The last attempt came in a 24-21 loss to the Texans in Week 15 and the Titans’ last made field goal came in a Week 13 win over the Colts that was played on the first day of December.

Succop’s 45-yard try was blocked in the first quarter of that Week 15 game and the Titans would go on to score touchdowns on their ensuing three red zone possessions. That kicked off a run of 12 straight trips to the red zone that have resulted in touchdowns, which has left Joseph with little to do but is a good formula for a run deep into the postseason.