Travis Kelce remained limited Thursday; Chris Jones still out

The Chiefs’ injury report did not change Thursday.

Tight end Travis Kelce remained a limited participant with his knee injury. It does not appear any more of a concern than it was last week when Kelce was limited all three practices before catching 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns against the Texans.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf) remained sidelined.

Coach Andy Reid said Jones is improving, but Ed Werder of ESPN reports Jones is “a 50/50 proposition” to play in the AFC Championship Game.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore and running back LeSean McCoy again missed practice with illnesses.

The other six players on the team’s injury report were full participants.