Tremaine Edmunds replacing Dont’a Hightower in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is a Pro Bowler for the first time.

The team announced Edmunds will replace Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower on the AFC all-star team.

Edmunds finished his second season with a team-high 115 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine passes defensed. He made 121 tackles as a rookie, making him the first player ever to have two seasons with 100-plus tackles by the age of 21.

Edmunds, the 16th overall choice in 2018, turns 22 in May.

He is the team’s second Pro Bowler, joining cornerback Tre'Davious White.