Zack Martin had ankle surgery

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin was on injury reports for a variety of reasons during the 2019 season, but never missed a game.

One of those injuries landed him in the operating room this week, however. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Martin had ankle surgery on Tuesday. He also dealt with elbow and back injuries, but is not expected to have surgeries for those ailments.

The surgery explains why Martin pulled out of the Pro Bowl this week. Saints guard Larry Warford replaced him on the NFC roster. Martin was also named a second-team All-Pro.

Archer reports that Martin is expected to be ready to go when the team’s offseason program gets underway in a few months.