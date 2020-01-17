Ben Watson claims he played with torn Achilles in 2019

Getty Images

Tight end Ben Watson had an unusual 2019. He retired from the NFL, tested positive for a PED, returned to the NFL despite knowing he’d tested positive for a PED, signed with the Patriots, participated in the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason, served the suspension, was released after the suspension ended, and then appeared in the final 10 games of the regular season, starting eight. (He also played in the playoff loss to the Titans.)

Watson now discloses via social media that he played with a torn Achilles tendon, thanking Tom Brady‘s TB12 center for Watson’s ability to keep going.

Making the claim more remarkable (and, perhaps for some, not credible) is the fact that Watson never appeared on the NFL injury report in 2019.

Maybe it was partially torn, not fully torn. Even then, it’s hard to imagine Watson not appearing on the injury report, disclosed at a minimum that he fully participated in practice.