Browns continue G.M. search after interviews with Andrew Berry, Monti Ossenfort

The Browns interviewed Andrew Berry and Monti Ossenfort on Friday for their General Manager vacancy. They will interview three to five candidates before making a decision, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

George Paton, the Vikings assistant G.M., is scheduled to meet with the Browns this weekend as the third candidate for the job, although weather could delay the interview.

New coach Kevin Stefanski will have say in the hiring of the new G.M. to replace John Dorsey.

Berry, 32, serves as the Eagles’ vice president of football operations. He previously spent three seasons as the Browns’ vice president of player personnel.

Ossenfort has served as the Patriots’ director of college scouting the past five seasons after three years as the assistant director of college scouting and three as a national scout. He also has worked for the Vikings and Texans.