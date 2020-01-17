Chiefs waiting to see how Chris Jones feels Saturday

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Chris Jones practiced for the first time this week on Friday, but the team isn’t ready to make a call about his status for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game just yet.

Jones has been dealing with a calf injury and he missed last Sunday’s victory over the Texans because of the issue. He was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out the first two days of the week.

After the session, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the team would wait to see how Jones is feeling Saturday before moving forward with a decision about the game.

Reid also said that tight end Travis Kelce will play. Kelce has been bothered by a knee problem that’s limited his practice work, but there was never much concern that he’d be at risk of sitting out this weekend.