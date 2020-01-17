Chris Jones, LeSean McCoy are questionable; Travis Kelce has no designation

Getty Images

The Chiefs want to wait another day before making a decision on defensive tackle Chris Jones, coach Andy Reid said earlier Friday.

Thus, it comes as no surprise they list Jones as questionable for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Jones’ calf injury kept him out of the divisional-round victory over the Texans, though he did return to a limited practice Friday.

The Chiefs also list running back LeSean McCoy (illness) and backup quarterback Matt Moore (illness) as questionable. Both had limited work Friday.

Tight end Travis Kelce (knee) has no designation, though he had another limited practice Friday. Reid already declared that Kelce will play.

Kelce was limited all three practices last week before catching 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns against Houston.