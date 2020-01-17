Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell declares for draft

Getty Images

Clemson running back Travis Etienne announced he is staying for his senior season instead of heading to the NFL. The Tigers had hardly stopped celebrating when cornerback A.J. Terrell announced he’s leaving.

Terrell said Friday he is forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

“It is with much gratitude and excitment that I announce my decision to declare for the NFL Draft,” Terrell wrote on social media.

Terrell was a two-year starter at Clemson. He made 74 career tackles, six interceptions, 13 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His only career touchdown came in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship when he returned a pick of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 44 yards.

Clemson receiver Tee Higgins announced earlier this week he was turning pro.