Danny Vitale is questionable for Sunday, rest of Packers ready to go

The 49ers have no players on their final injury report before Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and the Packers aren’t in much worse shape on the health front.

Fullback Danny Vitale is listed as questionable to face the Niners due to a knee injury, but no other players received injury designations for Sunday’s game. Vitale was limited in practice all week.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga didn’t play last Sunday because of an illness and wide receiver Allen Lazard picked up an ankle injury during the game, but both are set to be in action after closing out the week as full participants in practice.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker Preston Smith moved from limited participation to full participation on Friday and everyone on the team practiced in some capacity each of the last two days.