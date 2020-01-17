Davante Adams: Pressure’s really on 49ers

Getty Images

The Packers won 13 games in the regular season and they’re taking a six-game winning streak with them into Sunday’s game, but they aren’t favored to beat the 49ers.

Green Bay is a 7.5-point underdog ahead of their trip to Santa Clara to play for the NFC title, which the Packers see as reason to avoid putting any undue burden upon their shoulders this weekend. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks the team “should be nice and loose” under the circumstances and wide receiver Davante Adams agrees that pressure will lie elsewhere on Sunday.

“This is a great opportunity,” Adams said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “We understand what’s in front of us. Nothing to lose, but a lot to lose, you know, everything at the same time. But the pressure is really on them. They went out there and they dominated us last game and we did not take care of business the way we should have. It’s only up from here as far as how we go about it. Terrible on third down. It just wasn’t a good showing, so we kind of bottled that up, that feeling, and we’re ready to convert that into something great.”

The pressure may be heavier for the 49ers, but there are reasons why the game is in Santa Clara and why they are favored by more than a touchdown. The 37-8 win over the Packers in the regular season is on that list and the Packers will have to do more than hope the 49ers crumble under the weight of expectations to come out on top.