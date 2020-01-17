Eagles interviewing Graham Harrell for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Eagles were rebuffed by a couple of Ravens assistant coaches in their hunt to fill out Doug Pederson’s staff, but they’ve found one candidate interested in sitting down with them.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Eagles are interviewing USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell for the same job on their staff. Mike Groh was fired shortly after the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Seahawks.

Harrell was hired by USC in January 2019 after Kliff Kingsbury took the Cardinals job, so he only spent one year running the Trojans offense. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas the last three seasons and worked for Mike Leach at Washington State before taking that job.

Leach also coached Harrell as a prolific quarterback at Texas Tech. Harrell holds NCAA records for pass completions in a season and most career games with at least 400 passing yards, but his NFL career fizzled out with four relief appearances for the Packers in 2012.