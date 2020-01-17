Father says Joe Burrow has no problem with Cincinnati

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
Exhale, Bengals fans. There won’t be an Eli Manning situation at the top of this year’s draft.

Jimmy Burrow, whose son Joe is likely to be the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, said his son has no qualms about being drafted by Cincinnati if that’s how it works out.

(Narrator voice: That’s how it’s going to work out.)

“He’s excited to even be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he’s going to be happy,” Jimmy Burrow told Montreal’s TSN 690 radio, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

In 2004, Manning didn’t feel like playing for the Chargers, and threatened to not play at all if they took him first overall. They eventually did take him, but quickly traded him to the Giants.

The younger Burrow apparently won’t be issuing any such ultimatums this year.

He grew up in Athens, Ohio, and spent three years at Ohio State before transferring to LSU and turning in one of the most brilliant seasons in college football history.

“He’ll look at it as a challenge,” Jimmy Burrow said. “But he’ll be confident that eventually, they can win a lot of games there in Cincinnati.”

The Bengals coaches have already started raving about Burrow, and it feels like we’re all going to get one right in our mock drafts this year, even if we fill it out now.

  1. Joe Burrow has no problem with Cincinnati. Yet. Just wait until he’s been there awhile and has to deal with Mike Brown’s cheapness, a perpetually losing culture, and a lack of talent around him for a few years. We’ll see if he still has no problems then.

  2. I don’t like to see any team struggled for extended periods like the Bengals have. While I do worry for any QB drafted there, as it hasn’t worked out for any in recent memory, I hope Joe Burrow helps them turn in all around. It’s someone else’s turn to be bad.

  4. He’ll be a Bengal until his rookie deal expires, then Mike Brown won’t want to pay him and he won’t want to stay anyway.

  5. If Joe Burrow is smart he’ll have a problem with the Bengals drafting him, I get looking at it as a challenge but it’s only a challenge if everyone around Burrow truly wants to get better & chase a championship as well, that’s not the case in Cinci. Mike Browns a notoriously cheap deadbeat owner, the Bengals ownership still runs that team like it’s a mom & pap business. The Bengals don’t even have a true NFL scouting department because Mike Brown is too cheap to pay all of those guys, same reason they dont have a true dedicated GM who oversees a director or pro personnel & director of college scouting. It’s real hard to win a championship without an owner who’s willing to spend the money required to do so. Mike Browns content with just making money, and if that’s a constant wild card chase that’s OK with Mike Brown so long as it’s profitable. Mike Brown was just fine w/ years of 1st round exits from the playoffs, despite being close they never made the moves necesary to get over the hump & to a SB because those moves weren’t necessary to be profitable which is all Brown concerns himself with.
    If i’m Joe Burrow the last place i’m going is to Cinci. Once he signs on the dotted line with the Bengals Joe Burrow might as well kiss goodbye and super bowl dreams he might of had because it is going to happen in the Ohio Valley. I’d go anywhere but there if i’m Burrow, he needs to put his foot down and tell Mike Brown he won’t play for the Bengals and would be willing to sit out a year & re-enter the 2021 draft before he signs with the Bungles. The possible loss of Joe Burrow and what they could get in trade value for him would scare Mike Brown enough to trade his rights to another team if Burrow says he wont play for Brown & demands a trade. The Bengals would get a kings ransom for the rights to Burrow & would then draft Tua or Herbert & Burrow would get out of Cinci which is the NFL’s version of football death sentence.

  6. It sounds good politically, but if you were JB why would you want to go there? He should pull an Eli- Elway. You spend your entire childhood working hard to get to this level and then you go to an organization that accepts being average at best every year? The owner get’s his TV money regardless of the product. It took them 12-15 years to fire the last coach. There are oraganizations that have not fared well like Jacksonville, but at least their owner try’s to win. Even the Browns accept their losses and move on. They tried to build a “super team”, didn’t work so far, but at least tried. Cincinnati’s actions speak louder than words. Hold out JB!!!!!!

  7. “Pull an Eli Manning”. Crazy for Eli that despite all his accomplishments, that expression, will always refer to the football equivalent of draft dodging. Seems like every other year now there is speculation someone at the top will “pull an Eli Manning”. To my knowledge nobody has, at least not in such a public fashion, perhaps behind the scenes.

  13. He will be better off taking the job in Cincy, there
    will be only a low bar for him to jump over and be
    considered a success at first and give him time to develop.

  15. Most guys that were #1 picks got drafted by the worst team. Many of those QB’s eventually won super bowls with those teams, a few won multiple super bowls, and many made it into the HOF. It looks like a long shot right now, but a great QB covers up a lot of issues. Just don’t expect much the first year. The Bengals have the perfect situation for a young QB to step into. It’s year 2 for the coaching staff, so the other guys in the huddle already understand what they’re supposed to do. I was also concerned about Mike Brown, but I think he’s less involved than he used to be.

  16. How about “Pull a John Elway?” Elway did it long before Manning did. Eli was 2 years old when Elway made it clear he would not go to the Colts if they drafted him in 1983.

  17. John Elway pulled same stunt as Eli. LONG before there was an Eli. Guess it worked out for both, but had a bad look.

  18. Why play your hand in advance? I used to be more “old school” about this kind of thing. My father and I loathed Elway for the Colts thing. But in retrospect they were right. The situation in Baltimore was a disaster. Mike Brown is not much better. If I was setting up my life to make tens of millions of dollars I wouldn’t play for him. He’s a horrible owner. The fans are great but that wouldn’t be enough. It’s a losing culture and it will continue to be that way until Mike Brown is no longer the owner.

  19. Why didn’t he answer that question? He’s already pulling a Eli by having his father talk for him.

  21. I will preface this in saying that I am a Panthers fan. With that being said, there is already a LOT of chatter about Carolina doing whatever it takes to get Burrow. Clearly it is connecting the dots to his OC from LSU.

    I could easily see this playing out like Eli when all is said and done…

