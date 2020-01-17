Former Browns coordinator heading to Georgia

Getty Images

Former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken has found a place where he can call plays.

And which, presumably, isn’t a “total mess.”

According to Mark Schlabach, Monken is being hired as offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia.

Monken has worked at both the college and pro levels in recent years, with a stint as head coach at Southern Mississippi and coordinator at Oklahoma State between gigs with the Jaguars and Buccaneers.

Monken didn’t call plays in Cleveland (former head coach Freddie Kitchens did that), and reportedly wasn’t thrilled with what was going on. A report about the dysfunction in Cleveland last season said that Monken would tell opponents before games that the team was a “total mess,” which seems like the kind of thing people deny even though it’s apparent to anyone with two functioning eyes.