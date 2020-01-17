Frank Clark calls lining up offsides an “inexcusable” mental mistake

Getty Images

Dee Ford used to wear No. 55 as a pass rusher in Kansas City.

Frank Clark now wears No. 55 as a pass rusher in Kansas City.

If not for Ford lining up offsides at a crucial moment in last year’s AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs might not have traded Ford to the 49ers and traded with the Seahawks for Clark. But it’s worked out for both players — and the Chiefs — this season.

Clark, though, was asked about Ford’s offsides penalty that wiped out a game-sealing interception against the Patriots.

“Honestly, that’s not something we’re even thinking of,” Clark said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “That’s a mental mistake; that’s on yourself; you shoot yourself in the foot when you do things like that.”

Clark went on to explain how to ensure, as a defensive lineman, he lines up onside.

“It’s football,” Clark continued, via video from Arrowhead Pride. “The ball is right there. It’s simple. You put your hand behind the ball, and you’re onside. That’s kind of how I’ve been playing football. That’s why I haven’t lined up offsides all season and probably all my career. If I jump offsides, that happens. That’s a battle wound. It’s OK to jump offsides from time to time as a defensive end. But lining up offsides? That’s inexcusable.”

Clark has five penalties this season, including two offsides, one of which was declined.

Clark, who had a pinched nerve that slowed him early in the season, has 10 sacks his past nine games. That includes three against the Texans last week.