Giants hire Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator

Jason Garrett will go from coaching against the Giants twice a year to coaching for them.

Garrett has been hired as the Giants’ new offensive coordinator, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

The 53-year-old Garrett spent the last decade as the Giants’ head coach and was their offensive coordinator for four years before that. Now he’ll run the offense on new Giants coach Joe Judge’s staff.

Garrett’s long NFL career as a backup quarterback included four seasons with the Giants in which he never threw a pass.

During the 2019 season reports emerged that the Giants were interested in hiring Garrett as head coach, if he didn’t remain with the Cowboys. It didn’t work out that way, but Garrett is now joining the Giants.