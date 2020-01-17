Joe Judge: Jason Garrett sees game through different lens than most coaches

Getty Images

Jason Garrett has not called plays since 2012 in his second full season as head coach. But Giants coach Joe Judge has turned the keys of the offense over to Garrett, trusting him to develop Daniel Jones.

The Giants confirmed they hired Garrett, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey. Graham will also serve as assistant head coach.

“I’ve known about Jason for a long time, not only through the general public as well known as he is as head coach of the Cowboys,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said in a statement. “There were guys I worked with that I came across in my career at both Alabama and at the New England Patriots that worked with Jason through their time in Miami with him. They consistently all reflected on how smart he is, how great a teacher he is and how his perspective of the game was through a different lens than most coaches. And when he sees it, he’s able to communicate it and paint that mental image to the players. And he does a fantastic job of making in-game adjustments.”

Garrett, a former Giants’ backup quarterback, did not have his contract renewed with the Cowboys after 9 1/2 seasons as head coach. He served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the 3 1/2 seasons before that under Wade Phillips.

The Cowboys ranked in the top seven in yards three times in the four years Garrett was offensive coordinator and in the top seven in points twice.

Dallas ranked first in total offense in 2019 with Kellen Moore calling plays.

“We had some great conversations when we were able to bring him in here,” Judge said of Garrett. “It was a great opportunity to get to know each other a little better than we had before. It was a great opportunity to sit there and talk ball and share philosophies and views on the game. It’s a great system he brings with great teaching that will allow our players to go out there and play aggressively.”