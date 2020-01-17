John Harbaugh: “Very hard” to re-sign Matt Judon, but we’ll try

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2020, 1:19 PM EST
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hoped he’d be holding a press conference about the AFC Championship Game on Friday, but his team lost to the Titans last week and that means he was holding an end-of-season press conference instead.

Impending free agents are always a topic at such gatherings and Harbaugh’s presser didn’t play out any differently. Linebacker Matt Judon is at the top of that list and Harbaugh said that he thinks it will be “very hard” to sign him, but “we’re going to try” to get a deal done.

The departures of Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs put Judon into a more prominent role this season and he responded with 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 33 quarterback hits. That’s likely to make him an appealing prospect for any team looking for a boost to their pass rush on the open market.

Harbaugh also said he wants to re-sign defensive lineman Michael Pierce, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and cornerback Jimmy Smith while picking up cornerback Brandon Carr‘s option. Getting all of that done and addressing needs on the other side of the ball while also re-signing Judon may prove to be more than the Ravens can manage, but we’ll see how things play out in Baltimore.

14 responses to “John Harbaugh: “Very hard” to re-sign Matt Judon, but we’ll try

  5. Judon let Henry run right through him on the long run last Saturday. He is good, but far from elite. With being said, the Ravens cannot afford to lose him as they did with Zadarius Smith. He will be signed or franchise tagged until a deal is done.

  8. nfceastisbeast says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:37 pm
    No they won’t. They’ll let him go and get a compensatory pick. Just like they always do.

    I see what you’re saying. A potential 3rd round pick is tempting for a player we picked 4 years ago in the 5th round out GVS. However, the Ravens did not get a good pass rush this year from their defensive line. They had to manufacture it by blitzing a lot. Which makes you vulnerable on the back end. Without Judon, the Ravens will be event thinner at the position and Bowser was not excatly a game wrecker. If the Ravens can sign Jadeveon Clowney for example, they might just consider to let Judon walk…

  9. It will be even harder re-signing players when Lamar J.’s rookie contract is up and he is likely going to be demanding Russell Wilson type money, i.e. 35-40 million bucks a year.

  10. If the Ravens think they are tight on $$$ now, get ready. Eventually, they’ll have the highest paid QB in the NFL (for awhile). Try keeping your best players then.

  11. I like Judon but he’s gone! Need to be prepared to sign Marlon Humphrey and Judon had a great season but basically disappeared against the Titans. For next year the Ravens will have to sign a cheap veteran pass rusher and draft someone in the early rounds.

  12. I don’t get everyone’s opinion of “if they sign someone else, then they can let Judon walk” Uh they need Judon and someone else on the other side, as you can tell from this year having just one good/great pass rusher isn’t enough. You sign someone else and let him walk then you are back in the same exact spot…smh.

  13. Baltimore keeps on producing young defensive talent while Seattle keeps redshirting theirs. Seahawks last 3 top picks were defensive linemen. McDowell crashed an ATV and never played. Rasheem Green is 2 years in now and still below average, and last year’s 1st Collier barely saw snaps all season and had something like…..1 tackle. Pete Carroll’s only positive attributes are…..’culture’. I’m pretty sure the only reason Carroll hasn’t been pastured is Russell Wilson. Harbaugh was just recently saved by Lamar….maybe the Ravens and Seahawks can trade head coaches to get a fresh outside look?!?

  14. diego4now says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:12 pm
    If the Ravens think they are tight on $$$ now, get ready. Eventually, they’ll have the highest paid QB in the NFL (for awhile). Try keeping your best players then.

    $50 mil before cuts ….doesn’t sound like Ravens are tight on $. And the Ravens are hyper competitive while on Lamar’s rookie deal. Why are we talking about 3 years from now already ?

