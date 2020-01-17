John Harbaugh wants Marshal Yanda back for another year of “Hall of Fame football”

Getty Images

Marshal Yanda‘s contract runs through 2020, but following the divisional-round loss to the Titans, the Pro Bowl right guard declined to comment about his plans for next season.

Will he return or won’t he?

“I talked to him after the game; that’s it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday at his season-ending news conference, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun. “Marshal made it pretty clear, I think, that he’s going to think about things, you know, going forward. What a year. One of the things about being at the level he’s at and being at the stage of career he’s at, when you’re a Hall of Fame type of guy and you’re a lineman, it’s really important to finish strong in your career, to play Hall of Fame football at the end. Because that’s when everybody’s watching. And he’s doing that.”

Yanda, 35, made his eighth Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro behind Dallas’ Zack Martin. He has played 13 seasons.

“I’m all for him playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses,” Harbaugh said. “I did tell him that and let him know that. We had a good hug and stuff. But he’ll do what’s right for him and his family, and whatever he does, we’ll respect it. I just couldn’t say enough good things, great things, about Marshal Yanda and his family.”